Mobile home fire displaces family of 5

SAN DIEGO — A family of five was displaced after a fire damaged their mobile home in Campo Sunday, Cal Fire said.

The fire, which started in the attic of a mobile home along the 31200 block of Highway 94, was first reported at 9:26 a.m. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and successfully knocked down the fire in 20 minutes.

Though the mobile home was not entirely destroyed in the fire, the family that lived there was in need of shelter until repairs could be made.

The San Diego Red Cross was assisting two adults and three children ages 8, 13 and 15.