Mayor says 50,000 potholes have been filled this year

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer is going through a breakup – with potholes around the city.

On Sunday the mayor’s office tweeted that 50,000 potholes have been filled since January 1, 2019.

After a series of potholes opened during storms last January, many neighbors complained of safety concerns.

“I actually ran into a pothole yesterday driving, because it was so dark and the rain was so bad, and it was so dented in, and I’m just trying to think why isn’t this already fixed,” said University Heights resident Jahne Webster on January 15, 2019.

Andrew Shamon Of Mission Hills Collision Center sees his fair share of pothole-damaged cars.

“Literally pools of water will fill up into them, and cars will just smash into them, and water will fly everywhere. It’s really dangerous,” said Shamon.

The quirky tweet sent out Sunday morning read like a breakup letter, saying: “Dear Potholes, it’s been over for a while. Now it’s official. We’re breaking up with you.”