Firefighters rescue mom thrown from horse

SAN DIEGO — A woman on a horseback ride with her daughter fell and had to be rescued Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters hiked up the riding trail and found the woman near Furnace Creek Road in Lakeside. They brought in an off-road vehicle to rescue the patient.

“With trail rescues like this, the off-road vehicle is important to save patients,” said Bernie Molloy division chief of the Lakeside Fire Protection District. “It has a stretcher built in it and is custom-made for our fire department.”

The woman’s daughter took the two horses to a safe location. The woman was transported to a local trauma center.