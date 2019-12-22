× Firefighters battle house blaze in University City

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were on the scene Sunday of a home on fire in University City, fire officials said.

The first call about the fire in the 4400 block of Cather Avenue was received at 12:49 p.m. and firefighting units arrived at 12:55 p.m.

Five firefighter vehicles were assigned to the fire along with 26 fire crew personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.