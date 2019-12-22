3 hikers rescued near Black’s Beach

December 22, 2019

Lifeguards rescued three hikers stuck in Box Canyon near Black's Beach Sunday evening. Photo by San Diego Lifeguards.

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued three hikers after they got stuck near Black’s Beach Sunday evening, the San Diego Lifeguards said.

The hikers were in Box Canyon when they found themselves unable to return to the main trail.

Lifeguards arrived at Box Canyon shortly before 6 p.m. and began using ropes and ladders to access the hikers.

The hikers were pulled to safety by 6:45 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

