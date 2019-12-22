3 hikers rescued near Black’s Beach
SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued three hikers after they got stuck near Black’s Beach Sunday evening, the San Diego Lifeguards said.
The hikers were in Box Canyon when they found themselves unable to return to the main trail.
Lifeguards arrived at Box Canyon shortly before 6 p.m. and began using ropes and ladders to access the hikers.
The hikers were pulled to safety by 6:45 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.
SDLifeguards are involved with rescuing 3 uninjured hikers after they got stuck in Box Canyon at Blacks Beach. Ropes and ladders were used to get them across a creek and back on the main trail. pic.twitter.com/SbA0GGbYsp
