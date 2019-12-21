× San Diego gas prices drop slightly

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped eight-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.636, two days after a 42-day streak of decreases ended when it was unchanged.

The average price is 4.2 cents less than one week ago and 28.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 23 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price dropped 40.7 cents during the streak, the longest since a 54-day run from Aug. 15-Oct. 7, 2015.