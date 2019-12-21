Protesters gather as Rep. Rashida Tlaib addresses Muslim community in North County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib spoke to members of the Muslim community at a middle school in the 4S Ranch neighborhood Saturday.

The event was held Saturday evening at Oak Valley Middle School.

The event was initially scheduled to take place earlier this month at a different school in the Poway Unified School District, but it was pulled from the school due to what officials said was a scheduling conflict. The event had also received some pushback from a conservative group when it was first announced.

Dustin Craun with Council on American-Islamic Relations said he invited the congresswoman from Michigan to San Diego to motivate Muslims about the upcoming 2020 election. "It's very important that the Muslim communities are deeply engaged and we build political power for our communities," Craun said.

Not everyone welcomed Tlaib Saturday with open arms. San Diego sheriff's deputies were outside to manage the crowds as President Trump supporters protested.

During her speech at the school, Tlaib touched on the ongoing immigration debate. She is expected to cross the border on Sunday to speak to migrants and their families.