Police crack down on ‘porch pirates’ during holidays

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department wants package thieves to know they shouldn’t be grinches this holiday season.

Police are conducting sting operations to catch thieves and arrest them.

On Saturday, the department tweeted out surveillance video of a person stealing a package that officers had set out as a decoy. The man appears to reach over a gate and take the fake package, walking away casually.

Police are asking for the help of the community to find previously targeted areas where so-called porch pirates have stolen property before. To give police a tip on what areas to focus their efforts, call the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.