Man suffers gunshot wound to abdomen

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was shot in Oceanside Saturday evening, police said.

The Oceanside Police Department said officers received a call about a shooting around 7:15 p.m. along the 100 block of South Tremont Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

According to Oceanside police, the victim knew who the attacker was. Police were still searching for the shooter Saturday night.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

