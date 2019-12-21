× Man randomly shot in neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — A 53-year-old man was taken to a hospital this morning for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound suffered in an apparent random shooting in the Ridgeview/Webster area of San Diego.

A group of men were talking in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Altadena Avenue at 12:45 a.m. when another man who was walking around the parking lot pulled a gun and opened fire on the group without saying anything, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was struck in his left knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Heims said.

A detailed description of the shooter, who was last seen running away southbound on Altadena Avenue, was not immediately available.