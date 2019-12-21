Holiday week expected to bring days of rain

SAN DIEGO — The county is expected to receive some rain starting Sunday, with heavy rain possible on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

One storm will hit the area Sunday night and Monday, with a colder storm arriving Christmas night through Thursday. Light precipitation is forecast between these storm systems.

Precipitation will come to an end Friday with dry weather likely next weekend, forecasters said. However, another Pacific storm could arrive by New Year’s Eve.

On Thursday, the county could receive up to .24 inches of rain, with the likely rain at 55% in the morning, dropping to 25% by the end of the day.

On Friday, there will be a slight chance of rain showers, starting the day with a 25% chance and ending with 15%.

In the mountain areas, the snow level could drop to 4,502 feet on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the mountain snow level could fall to 4,239 feet. And on Thursday and Friday, the snow level could drop to 3,701 feet.

Cloudy weather is expected every day next week, except for Friday, when cloudiness begins to taper off.