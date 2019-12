SAN DIEGO — A high school in Spring Valley was partially flooded Saturday after a box truck hit a fire hydrant, the California Highway Patrol said.

A white box truck leaving the parking lot of Steele Canyon High School hit the fire hydrant at about 8:21 a.m., according to a CHP incident report.

A witness told the CHP that flooding was seen inside the school.

There was no immediate information on the extent of the flooding or the status of the driver of the truck.