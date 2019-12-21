Bystander caught in the crossfire as gun escalates argument

SAN DIEGO — A woman caught in the crossfire of an argument between two men was shot in the Mountain View neighborhood late Friday, police said.

The men were arguing at 37th Street and Ocean View Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The 53-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle that was between the two men as they argued. During the argument one of the men pulled a gun and shot at the other man but struck the women in her left hip, Heims said.

The woman drove away and police found her about a block away. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of what Heims said was a non-life-threatening injury.

No other injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.