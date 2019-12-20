Wrong-way driver killed while escaping freeway crash on foot

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way driver was killed on a freeway in Mission Valley Thursday night after crashing into a car and trying to run away on foot, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old man was driving east along westbound Interstate 8 just east of Interstate 805 when his vehicle hit an Acura TL at about 11:20 p.m.

The wrong-way driver got out of his vehicle, leaving it blocking one lane, and tried to escape the crash on foot.

While running north away from the crash, the wrong-way driver was struck first by a Toyota Tacoma and then by a Ford Escape, according to CHP officials.

The wrong-way driver was then taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where authorities said he died from his injuries.

The CHP said the drivers of the Acura and Toyota were not injured in the crashes but the driver of the Ford Escape suffered minor injuries to his hand.

Authorities were investigating to determine why the deceased driver was traveling on the wrong way of the freeway.