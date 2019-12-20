Unplanned outages leave nearly 3,000 without power

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 3,000 customers in two coastal regions and several mountain communities were without power Friday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The largest outage was reported shortly before 9 a.m., affecting 2,506 customers in the communities of La Presa, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Rancho Del Rey, Eastlake, Otay Reservoir, Bonita, Sunnyside, Otay Lake and Otay Mesa. No cause has been determined, but SDG&E said power should be restored around noon.

Forty-five customers lost their electricity around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Viejas, West Descanso and Boulder Creek, according to SDGE. While no cause has been determined, a crew is working to restore power by 12:30 p.m.

Power went out early Thursday afternoon for 231 customers in Ocean Beach, Midway and Lindbergh Field. An SDG&E crew is repairing faulty equipment that caused the outage, with an estimated restoration time of 1 p.m.