Suspect arrested decades after Ramona double murder

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested a 59-year-old man suspected in a double murder that occurred in Ramona in 1987.

On June 7, 1987, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 714 B Street #D, where witnesses said a family was having a birthday party for their four-year-old daughter, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. After a guest, then 27-year-old Jose Angel Solorio, got into an argument with several people, he became upset and left the party with his family. Solorio returned to the apartment with a gun and shot four men, authorities said.

German Aviles, then 26, and Ventura Aviles, then 21, died at the scene. Medics transported Carlos Holgin and Jose Aviles to a hospital to be treated for their wounds.

Solorio fled to Mexico, and an arrest warrant was issued.

In April of 2002, homicide detectives located a family member in Texas, authorities said.. She said she had contact with Solorio two years earlier. Solorio was reportedly still in Mexico, but it was not known exactly where.

In March, Solorio was located in Mexico, authorities said. The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service worked with law enforcement personnel in Mexico to detain him. With help from those agencies, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Mexican Consulate extradited Solorio to the U.S.

On Friday, Solorio was transported to San Diego, where Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives took custody of him, authorities said. Solorio was booked into the San Diego Central Jail for an arrest warrant for two counts each of murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail.