Police chase ends with surrender in front of family medicine practice

Posted 12:30 PM, December 20, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:12PM, December 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES — A police chase that lasted nearly an hour Friday afternoon ended peacefully when the driver surrendered to authorities in Rancho Cucamonga.

A dark-colored sedan began leading a chase in Los Angeles around noon after failing to yield to officers for a traffic violation.

The sedan led authorities onto Interstate 605 and transferred onto Interstate 10 around 12:20 p.m.

The sedan left I-10 around 12:45 p.m. and began driving through the Ontario area before pulling into a business community in Rancho Cucamonga.

Around 12:55 p.m., the driver got out of their vehicle and approached a family medicine practice before surrendering to officers.

