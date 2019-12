Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Zoo is celebrating the holidays with a brand new show.

The light show, "Aurora" takes place every night at 7:45 p.m. near the Africa Rocks exhibit. It uses more than 30 projectors to create a story of nature with illuminated costumed characters, music and 3-D projections.

Heather Lake gives us a sneak peak of the show.