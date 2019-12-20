× Multiple car chases lead to 15 human smuggling arrests

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to East County San Diego stopped alleged human smugglers in two separate events resulting in 15 arrests Wednesday night.

The first event occurred near Boulevard, California around 7:30 p.m. An agent saw a group of people running north from the U.S-Mexico international border into the U.S.

As agents responded, 11 people loaded into a red Ford truck and packed themselves into the cab and under the bed cover as the truck sped away. Agents quickly located the truck and attempted to stop it, but the driver lead them on a high-speed chase. Minutes later, agents used a tire deflation device and successfully stopped the truck on Tierra Del Sol Road, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

Agents arrested the driver, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, who is being held in Federal custody pending human smuggling charges. The 11 Mexican national passengers did not have any injuries and are being processed for removal. The passengers included four men and seven women, one of which was a 15-year-old girl, agents added. The truck was seized.

The second event began around 10 p.m. at the State Route 94 checkpoint in Jamul, Calif. A grey Toyota Corolla approached primary inspection; however, when the agent began to ask questions, the male driver accelerated and fled the checkpoint at a high rate of speed toward the community of Jamul. Agents immediately pursued the driver.

During the pursuit, the vehicle slowed and agents saw two men jump out of the trunk. One agent stopped for the two people while another agent continued to pursue the vehicle, according to agents.

The chase ended at Melody Street where the vehicle came to a stop. Agents arrested the driver.

The two men who exited the vehicle’s trunk were evaluated and had no injuries. Agent’s identified them as Mexican citizens who were illegally present in the U.S. and are being processed for removal, agents added.

The driver, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, is in Federal custody and faces human smuggling charges. Agents seized the vehicle.

“These incidents are examples of the dangerous acts human smugglers perform every day for financial gain and demonstrates their indifference for the lives of those involved and the driving public,” said Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison. “Fortunately, these events came to a safe conclusion and ended with the drivers in custody. I am proud of the hard work our agents carry out to protect our communities from the dangerous smugglers.”

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.