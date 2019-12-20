Man to serve 7 years in prison for fatal stabbing

VISTA, Calif. — An Oceanside man who stabbed an acquaintance to death earlier this year has been sentenced to seven years in state prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Ferris Shawn Penson, 29, was sentenced Thursday afternoon for his guilty plea to a voluntary manslaughter charge for the death of 32-year-old Armando Contreras Jr.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an apparent assault found Contreras lying on a sidewalk next to his car in the 400 block of Mission Avenue about 4 p.m. on May 19, suffering from a severe injury to his upper body, according to Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey.

Before paramedics took him to Palomar Medical Center, Contreras identified Penson as the person who stabbed him, Bussey said. The victim later died undergoing emergency surgery.

Investigators concluded that Contreras was assaulted on North Clementine Street — the road on which Penson lives — before the victim got away, fleeing in a vehicle. After driving several miles, he pulled over, got out of his car and collapsed, according to police.

Detectives arrested Penson at Pala Casino two days later.

The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim, who alternately lived in Vista and Tijuana, was unclear, Bussey said. No motive was disclosed for the stabbing.