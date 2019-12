Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Every year, Park Hyatt Aviara goes all out for the holidays -- and this year the executive pastry chef and his team have gone above and beyond.

In five days they constructed a giant Christmas display in the lobby that shows life-size elves decorating a Christmas tree. The entire display is made from molding chocolate, fondant, royal icing and a number of other sugary treats.

Heather Lake chats with the creator about his work of art.