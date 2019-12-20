K-9 leaps through truck window to take down stalking suspect

CORONA, Calif. — It took one big leap for a Southern California police dog to take down a man suspected of stalking and trying to run over his estranged wife.

After a police chase that started in the city of Fontana and ended in Corona, officers shot rubber pellets to break the man’s truck window after he refused to get out.

That’s when the dog flew into action, launching into the air, crashing through what remained of the window and biting the man before officers moved in to arrest him.

Julio Vasquez, 31, will be charged with felony stalking and felony evading, police said. He could face additional charges for punching the K-9.

The dog, who Corona Police Department said is named Duke, was not injured. The K-9 is a Belgian Malinois and about 5 1/2 years old, according to CPD.