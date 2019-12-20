3 people, 2 pets displaced by apartment fire

Posted 1:34 PM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, December 20, 2019

SAN DIEGO — An apartment complex in the San Carlos neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said firefighters received a call about the fire along the 6800 block of Park Ridge Boulevard near Navajo Road around 12:40 p.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the four-story complex, officials said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials said two adults, one child and two pets — one cat and one dog — were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents with finding a place to stay.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.798573 by -117.049441.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.