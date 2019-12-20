3 people, 2 pets displaced by apartment fire

SAN DIEGO — An apartment complex in the San Carlos neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said firefighters received a call about the fire along the 6800 block of Park Ridge Boulevard near Navajo Road around 12:40 p.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the four-story complex, officials said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials said two adults, one child and two pets — one cat and one dog — were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents with finding a place to stay.