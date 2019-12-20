Downtown library evacuated over gas leak scare

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Central Library downtown was briefly evacuated late Friday morning over concerns there could be a gas leak in the building.

The library told FOX 5 there was a precautionary evacuation around 10 a.m. after someone smelled gas. The building next door has had gas issues in the past and the smell may have come in through vents in the library, staff said.

The San Diego Central Library is currently closed to the public due to an emergency evacuation. Please stay tuned for further updates. — SD Public Library (@SDPublicLibrary) December 20, 2019

By 10:30 a.m., officials had determined there was no public health threat and guests were allowed to return to the library.

The Central Library is located on Park Boulevard, near Petco Park in East Village.

A Twitter user shared a photo of patrons evacuating a morning art event by staircase:

Gas leak near central library in downtown San Diego forcing us to evacuate creative mornings, aghhhhh! pic.twitter.com/aZZqPTxPBs — 🌈Art director says, (@Zachamon) December 20, 2019