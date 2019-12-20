Crews quickly extinguish house fire in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO — Crews battled a residential fire in the Bay Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. along the 1500 block of Frankfort Street.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said heavy smoke was seen coming out of the home’s garage. No one was home at the time the fire began, fire officials said.

Firefighters had successfully extinguished the flames by 1:15 p.m.

Details regarding the extent of the damage caused by the fire were not immediately available.