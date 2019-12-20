Community supports local teacher who lost home just before holidays

SAN DIEGO — Darlene Cooper was teaching a lesson at a San Diego elementary school when she learned she had lost her home just before the holidays.

Cooper got a call from the main office during a reading lesson for her second graders at Walker Elementary School: Firefighters were at her Mira Mesa apartment complex, where a blaze had started in the kitchen.

One of our own experienced loss this week. While teaching her 2nd grade class on Tuesday, Ms. Cooper got a call that her home was lost, due to a fire 🔥. Keep her in your prayers. If you would like to donate, here is the avenue: https://t.co/JrNuxoljkL — Walker Elementary (@WalkerEagles) December 19, 2019

Crews took an ax to her front door and worked aggressively to keep the flames from spreading. They succeeded and no one was hurt, but Cooper’s home was extensively damaged and she won’t be allowed to return home for the foreseeable future.

“Over the holidays, our colleague will be in a hotel, or with friends and stringing together meals from various places,” friends wrote on a GoFundMe page posted to help Cooper with the expensive aftermath.

With the full cost of repair still unclear, the page set a goal of raising $2,500 for the beloved teacher. Friends and colleagues donating on the page, which was shared by the school, have also shared their well-wishes with Cooper.

You can view the donation site and read more here.