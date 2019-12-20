2 men shot while standing on curb

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for the gunman who shot two men in the Mount Hope neighborhood Friday night.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a man standing on the south curb of the 4200 block of Market Street fired several shots at two men standing on the opposite curb, according to San Diego police. A 49-year-old man was hit twice in his right hip and a 41-year-old man was hit once in his left foot.

Both victims got into a white vehicle and fled the scene. They arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described only as wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Robert Heims or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.