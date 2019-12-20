2 men shot while standing on curb

Posted 9:49 PM, December 20, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for the gunman who shot two men in the Mount Hope neighborhood Friday night.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a man standing on the south curb of the 4200 block of Market Street fired several shots at two men standing on the opposite curb, according to San Diego police. A 49-year-old man was hit twice in his right hip and a 41-year-old man was hit once in his left foot.

Both victims got into a white vehicle and fled the scene. They arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described only as wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Robert Heims or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.711496 by -117.104685.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.