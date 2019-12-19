× Wiring near artificial Christmas tree causes apartment fire

SAN DIEGO — A fire that damaged one apartment unit in Spring Valley Thursday evening was caused by faulty wiring near an artificial Christmas tree, authorities said.

The electrical fire began around 5 p.m. inside an apartment along the 8800 block of Jamacha Road.

San Miguel Fire officials said flames damaged a living room in a unit on the first floor of an apartment complex.

Investigators said the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring near an artificial Christmas tree.

Though crews were able to prevent flames from spreading past the living room, the damage to the unit was extensive enough to force its three adult occupants to relocate.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents find a place to stay.