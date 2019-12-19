Firefighters douse burning van near I-5

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters doused a van burning on a road in Bay Park late Thursday morning.

The van caught fire on the side of Clairemont Drive near Interstate 5 around 11:20 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the fire, but the van was badly damaged. Crews had control of the flames and were making sure the blaze didn’t flare back up within about 20 minutes.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about injuries.