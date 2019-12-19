× Tony Gwynn’s former Poway home sells for $1.43M

SAN DIEGO — The home of San Diego baseball legend Tony Gwynn has sold for just under $1.5 million, records obtained by the San Diego Union-Tribune show.

The Poway estate was sold in foreclosure last year. Now the roughly 7,400 square-foot, Mediterranean-style home has been purchased for $1.43 million by an undisclosed buyer.

According to the U-T, the property was new when Gwynn moved in in 1992, and he lived there until his death in 2014. His family continued to live there until last year.

In January, rumors began to swirl around the property, with neighbors reporting a “squatter” to authorities and others saying they saw a person loading barrels in and out of the garage.

The sheriff’s department told FOX 5 they eventually contacted a property management company for the bank-owned estate, who said they were trying to get a squatter evicted.

Listings for the property described it as featuring a “Palladian-style arched window that brings natural light into the front entry,” a center-island kitchen that “opens to the main living areas for ease of entertaining” and “grounds dotted with fruit trees … a swimming pool and a sunken tennis/basketball court.”