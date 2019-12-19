Police seize more than 150 weapons in SoCal home

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police seized more than 150 weapons, many of them illegal or unregistered, in a search of an Anaheim residence this week, police said.

Daniel Scott Moore, 42, was charged with a felony count each of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, a prohibited person owning ammunition and manufacture, sale or receipt of a large-capacity magazine while prohibited from doing so. Moore, who is being held on $20,500 bail, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and was ordered to return to court Dec. 27 for a pretrial hearing in the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

In a separate case, Moore is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, both misdemeanors.

Police also arrested Aaron Linss, 54, on suspicion of weapons charges, but he bailed out and it is unclear if he has been charged yet.

Police were called to a home at Archer Street and Broadway Monday when a security alarm was activated there, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said. When officers arrived, they noticed the front door was open and a resident asked them to go inside to make sure there were no intruders, Carringer added.

While in the home, they saw high-capacity magazines and rifles that appeared to be illegal, Carringer said.

They then got in touch with Moore in the backyard and determined he was not allowed to own a gun due to criminal history, Carringer said.

After getting a search warrant, police seized 156 firearms, with about 20 being illegal due to modifications, Carringer said.

“Numerous other guns were not registered as required by law,” Carringer said.

One of the weapons was a “ghost gun” that was put together piece by piece, but deemed illegal because it had not been registered, Carringer said.

Police also seized a “large amount of methamphetamine in the house,” Carringer said.