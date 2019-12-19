× Lotto ticket worth more than $30K sold in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A lotto ticket sold at a supermarket in Escondido was came just short of winning the jackpot, but it’s still worth $32,140, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket drawn had five correct numbers but was missing the Mega number in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 4, 11, 23, 36 and the Mega number was 10. The jackpot was $12 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $13 million.

The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.