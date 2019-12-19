× Judge to consider placing sex offender in East County home

SAN DIEGO — A public hearing is scheduled Thursday to consider the placement of a convicted sex offender in a supervised East County home.

It’s a region that officials and residents say has become “a dumping ground” for sex offenders.

Thomas Joseph Cornwell, 41, was convicted in 2008 of two counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 for offenses that occurred in 2006 and 2008, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to eight years in state prison and later committed to Coalinga State Hospital after being declared a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder — pedophilic disorder in Cornwell’s case — that makes them a danger to the public.

Cornwell later successfully petitioned for the Conditional Release Program or CONREP, which resulted in a trial that led San Diego County Superior Court Judge Albert T. Harutunian III to grant his release.

The Department of State Hospitals has proposed that Cornwell be placed at a home at 2135 McCain Valley Road in Jacumba Hot Springs.

As with other sexually violent predators like Alvin Ray Quarles — the “Bolder Than Most Rapist” who was approved for conditional release and placement in late 2018 — the decision has generated backlash from local residents and community leaders.

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents East County and has routinely protested the release of sexually violent predators in the area, said in a statement:

“Our communities should not be used as dumping grounds for the sickest of the sick. I will continue to press state officials to end this cruel practice of concentrating sexually violent predators in rural East County. As far as I’m concerned, they gave up their right to freedom when they preyed on our young and most vulnerable. They don’t belong in any town. They belong behind bars.”