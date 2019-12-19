Mom fights back as alleged carjacker sticks gun in her face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamie Davis says she parked her car at Oakcrest Shopping Center in Greensboro, North Carolina moments before a man approached her window.

“[He] puts the gun right to my face and says, ‘You’re going with me.’ And my first instinct was to push the gun away,” she said.

Davis said the alleged carjacker tried to force her into the passenger seat Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m.

She began fighting back, kicking and punching at the man in the parking lot off Battleground Ave.

“If I go with him, I don’t know what he wanted, there’s a high chance no one would ever see me again,” she said.

Eventually, Davis said the man pulled her out of the car. She ran into the nearby Cat Clinic in the shopping center, and asked employees to lock the door and call 911.

Greensboro police were able to track the Chevrolet Tahoe to Murrow Boulevard using the SUV’s GPS and Onstar.

Officers worked with OnStar to disable the vehicle and detain the suspect on Murrow Boulevard.

“They said if it wouldn’t have been for OnStar it would have been like finding a needle in a haystack,” Davis said.

Her SUV sustained damage to the passenger side and Davis said her cellphone had been thrown onto the side of the road.

She’s warning others to stay aware at all times.

“I never thought it would happen to me, I never thought it would happen to anyone I know, and it did,” she said.

Officers arrested Eddie Garcia-Ortega, 42. He was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, driving while license suspended or revoked, parole violation, careless and reckless driving, speeding to elude arrest and second-degree kidnapping, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records.