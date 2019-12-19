House fire sets off fireworks, forces family and pets to flee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A house fire ripped through a South Bay home overnight, setting off fireworks and forcing a family of five and their pets to evacuate.

The blaze was reported around 2:45 a.m. at a house on Thelborn Way, south of Satellite Boulevard in the Nestor area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived and found that flames had spread from the back of the property to the house, a fire dispatch supervisor said.

Crews doused the fire and had the flames knocked down within 35 minutes, the dispatch supervisor said. No one was hurt, but the firefight was complicated when the flames set off a cache of fireworks, officials said.

The family had been using a generator in the backyard to feed power to the home and investigators believe the generator sparked the blaze, according to SDFD.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents -- two adults, three children, a dog, a cat and a pig -- arrange for temporary lodging.