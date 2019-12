SAN MARCOS, Calif. — San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night were investigating a report of a sexual assault at a high school in San Marcos.

Around 8:15 p.m., deputies were called to High Tech High North County on San Marcos Boulevard, where a juvenile told deputies they had been sexually assaulted. The juvenile was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

No information about a suspect was immediately available.

