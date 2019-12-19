Woman stabs 7-Eleven employee during robbery

SAN DIEGO — A woman stabbed a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery Thursday in the East Village, police said.

Around 4:40 p.m., a woman walked into the convenience store in the 1200 block of Market Street and got into an argument with an employee over a purchase, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The woman then took a bag of chips, and when the employee tried to take them back, the woman started hitting and punching the employee. She then took a knife out of her pocket and stabbed the employee in the head.

The woman left the store and went southbound on Park Avenue, police said. She was described as between 45 and 50 years old, white or Hispanic, tall, thin and wearing a long sweater or jacket.

The employee suffered a minor, superficial cut and declined to go to the hospital.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the woman is 85 years old. The story has been updated to reflect revised information from San Diego police that the woman is between 45 and 50 years old.