4 people badly hurt in 5-car pileup

SAN DIEGO — Four people suffered serious injuries in a five- vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near state Route 163 in the Scripps Ranch area, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 south of Miramar Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four people were seriously injured and paramedics took two of them to Sharp Memorial Hospital and the other two to Scripps Mercy Hospital, a San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatch supervisor said.

No details about the victims or the vehicles were immediately available.

The crash left damaged cars and debris spread across freeway lanes, causing authorities to shut down all southbound lanes from 10:10 p.m. to 10:35 p.m.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.