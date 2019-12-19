4 middle school students arrested after bottle-bomb blast

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Four Eastlake Middle School students were arrested Wednesday after they admitted having an explosive device on campus, police said.

Officers with the Chula Vista Police Department and the San Diego Sheriff Bomb Squad were told an explosive device was found on the middle school campus Wednesday.

Once officers arrived at the school, they said the device, a plastic soda bottle filled with a chemical mixture, had already been detonated.

The boys allegedly caused the blast at the Chula Vista intermediary school prior to classes Wednesday morning by mixing several chemicals together in a two-liter soda bottle, according to police.

Four male students later admitted to bringing the bottle on campus.

Authorities said the students cooperated with questioning and did not intend to harm anyone with the device. The students were arrested for possession of an explosive device and later released to their parents.