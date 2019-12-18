Signature deadline nears for referendum on controversial Oceanside development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- About a month after Oceanside City Council approved the controversial North River Farms development, residents against the project are nearing the deadline to collect enough signatures for a referendum.

"Lots of planning, late nights, lots of talking-- lost my voice talking to people collecting signatures," said Oceanside resident Arleen Hammerschmidt.

If Oceanside residents can get 9,609 signatures from local registered voters, the development will go before voters on the ballot in 2020.

"It should be on the ballot because it should be a majority opinion rather than three out of five people," said Teresa Masters.

North River Farms passed city council with a 3-to-2 vote in November, despite the city’s planning commission voting not to support the project three separate times.

The development includes plans for more than 200 acres in the South Morro Hills area. Council meetings have been packed throughout the last year with people both for and against the project and opponents now have just days left to gather enough signatures for a referendum.

The deadline for signatures to be collected is 4 p.m. Friday.