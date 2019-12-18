Watch Live: House expected to vote on impeaching President Trump

Man steals shrimp from SoCal stores by stuffing it down pants

Posted 10:39 AM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, December 18, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A thief stuffed a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store, police said Wednesday.

The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in a span of 15 minutes on Dec. 14.

Each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants, Riverside police said in a statement.

The stolen food had a retail value of more than $500.

Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

