Christmas tree burns down ‘house’ in fire danger demonstration

SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters held a dramatic holiday fire safety demonstration Wednesday, with a tree burning down a makeshift home.

The demonstration is intended to help residents prevent home fires and burn injuries, which are more likely during the holidays, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires and burn injuries increase during winter due to people heating their houses, hanging holiday decorations that include lights and flammable materials and the use of candles.

"We have many recommendations and safety tips that can prevent serious injury, death and property damage," SDFD Fire Marshal Doug Perry said. "This demonstration is a dramatic example of how quickly a tree fire can spread inside a home."

Residents are advised to use precaution with holiday decorations and items like candles, which should be placed at least three feet from anything combustible, according to Cal Fire.

The Burn Institute, which helped with the demonstration, also offers resources to mitigate fire danger like offering free smoke alarms to seniors around the county. Information on the organization can be found here.