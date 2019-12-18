Arson team investigates string of car fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities are working to determine the cause of a number of car fires in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Webster Avenue and 35th Street just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze that torched at least three cars.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team plans to conduct an investigation before ruling the fires as arson.