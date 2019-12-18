2 suspected motorhome thieves in custody following standoff

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two suspected motorhome thieves were taken into custody Wednesday night in Oceanside following a nearly hour-long standoff.

Around 6:30 p.m., Carlsbad police received a report of a stolen motorhome. Officers, with help from Oceanside police, tracked the vehicle to an Albertson’s parking lot on Marron Road near College Boulevard.

Police issued several commands to the occupants to surrender, including pepper spraying the vehicle. Around 8 p.m., authorities ordered a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department dog to get the suspects out.

A woman inside suffered bite wounds and was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK. A second person inside the RV was not injured.