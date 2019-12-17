YMCA to give toys to 1,000 military families

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Armed Services YMCA will host a toy giveaway Tuesday for 1,000 military children and their families.

The event is part of the ASYMCA’s Operation Holiday Joy program, an effort to support military families during the holidays. Selected military families will be offered the chance to shop for holiday gifts for their children at the organization’s pop-up toy store. Parents can choose between two toys per child or a bicycle, according to the organization.

“Many of our military families struggle this time of year,” Armed Services YMCA Executive Director Tim Ney said. “We are extremely grateful that we can provide support to our military families during this holiday season.”

The event will be held at the Murphy Canyon Chapel. The event is not open to the public and the registration period to participate has ended, according to the Armed Services YMCA. Residents can find information on the organization’s website.