Woman whose boyfriend died in apartment doubling as drug lab sentenced

SAN DIEGO — A woman was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation and required to enter a residential drug treatment program for possessing fentanyl at a drug lab that was run out of the University City apartment she shared with her boyfriend, who was found dead inside the unit from an apparent overdose.

Rose Griffin, 46, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of fentanyl and ethylone for sale in connection with drugs found in the apartment she shared with Gregory Joseph Bodemer, 47.

Griffin was arrested Sept. 27, the day Bodemer — a former chemistry professor at Cuyamaca College — was found dead at their apartment. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has not stated whether Bodemer died of an overdose and Griffin has not been charged in connection with his death.

Deputy District Attorney Jorge Del Portillo said that in addition to fentanyl and ethylone, other drugs like Carfentanil — which Del Portillo said is 100 times stronger than fentanyl — were also found inside the unit, along with materials possibly used to manufacture drugs such as scales, pill dyes, and a pill press that tested positive for fentanyl.

Evidence of a counterfeit Cialis pill pressing operation was also found by investigators, Del Portillo said.