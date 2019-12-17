× Wind gust tips over semi on East County highway

SAN DIEGO — A big rig making its way down an East County highway tipped over when it was hit by a strong gust of wind Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near the East Willows Road exit, east of Alpine, according to California Highway Patrol. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was hurt, but the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The big rig was blocking both lanes of the highway but CHP directed traffic by on the right-hand shoulder.

The accident came after forecasters warned that strong gusts of wind would create dangerous conditions for large vehicles. The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for gusts ranging from 50 to 80 mph through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS said the strongest wind gust recorded in Southern California Monday night was 88 mph.