SAN DIEGO — A water main break flooded a large portion of a street in North Park Tuesday morning.

The break was reported around 6 a.m. at Capps Street and Ray Street, just east of 30th Street and a few blocks south of University Avenue.

San Diego Police Department confirmed the flooding, which was significant enough to close the street in the immediate area. Crews were on the way to repair the main break, which was flowing at a steady rate.

