Swastika graffiti found at North County high school

December 17, 2019
ENCINITAS, Calif. -- A recent streak of vandalism at San Dieguito High School Academy in Encinitas has San Diego County Sheriff's deputies investigating students.

Two bathrooms were significantly damaged in the middle of a school day, defaced with swastikas and homophobic language.

“We’ve had some physical vandalism with some sinks and other things damaged in restrooms and then we’ve had some hate symbols including swastikas that have been splattered about as graffiti,” said Dr. Robert Haley, superintendent of San Dieguito Union High School District. "We had a photo that was doctored up to show some of the staff members in an unflattering light."

Administrators are narrowing down their search to a few students. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of vandal.

“If we have students who have direct knowledge of who may be doing this, we’ll learn about who they are soon,” said Dr. Haley.

Students say they feel shaken by the recent events.

“I felt really disappointed, like this isn't my school anymore,” said student Landon Mejia. "I felt really disconnected."

A moment of unity will be held Friday in an attempt to comfort students. Investigators say they are confident the student involved will be caught.

