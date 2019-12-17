× Strong winds flip camper, cause damage in North County

SAN DIEGO — Winds reached speeds of 91 mph in parts of San Diego County Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, and residents in North County reported damage from the gusts.

“The wind flipped my camper upside down,” said Nathan Chavarria, who lives in Valley Center. “My dogs refuse to go outside.”

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for gusts ranging from 50 to 80 mph through 10 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is in effect for San Diego County valleys and mountains.

Meteorologists said wind speeds in Chavarria’s area reached 80 and even 90 mph overnight and early Tuesday.

“A branch broke off a tree in my yard and broke my water main too,” Chavarria said. He said no one was hurt but there will be a lot of clean up to do when the wind subsides.